Portland restaurant group teams with Multnomah Co. to feed homeless

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland restaurant group is getting a much-needed lifeline that will also benefit the homeless community.
The restaurant group Toro Bravo Inc. is teaming up with Multnomah County and Stone Soup, a non-profit, to provide meals at some of the county’s homeless shelters.
The restaurant had to close its nine locations and lay off 275 employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The owners were able to open three restaurants for to-go orders, including Tasty n Alder, Shalom Y’all, and the Mediterranean Exploration Company.
Now, they’re also preparing meals for two of the county’s homeless shelters, including 100 meals a day for the Oregon Convention Center.
“This is literally keeping us alive, it's enough money for us to cover payroll, we have about 20 people we kept on,” Renee Gorham, co-owner, said. “Honestly, if we didn't have this contract with the county, I don't know what we'd be doing right now.”
The company has turned its PLAZA DEL TORO location into a makeshift production facility for the shelter meals. They also give out free food bags to the public every Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and offering a “sliding scale” of menu prices for people facing food insecurity.
“You can call in, tell us what you can afford, that may include nothing and we'll feed you,” Gorham said.
Stone Soup is also making meals for the county’s homeless shelters. The non-profit restaurant in northwest Portland helps train people who are at risk of homelessness for jobs in the food service industry.
