PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Customers filled the individual dining pods at the restaurant Eem on North Williams Avenue Tuesday night, just one night before the start of Oregon's statewide "freeze."
In the 11th hour, customers headed to restaurants to have one last in-person meal. Starting Wednesday, Oregon restaurants cannot offer dine-in service, they can only provide takeout and delivery options for at least the next two weeks. In Multnomah County, the freeze will last at least four weeks.
“We decided tonight might be a good night to enjoy our last night of going out and being able to support some local businesses because we know it’s going to be really hard on them," Shannon Smith, a patron at Eem, said.
Patrons in north Portland said they understand the need for a freeze but feel bad for restaurant owners who have bent over backwards to create a safe dining experience.
“I do have concerns about our economy, and I do really feel bad for our restaurants and bars, especially the ones who have invested in these kinds of methods," Laura Day, another Eem patron, said.
The co-owner of Eem, Eric Nelson, said he's spent thousands to build the individual dining structures, complete with heaters for each party.
“I would say we put about $20,000 into everything we did outside here," Nelson said.
He said luckily customers have been supportive, but the freeze will force them, like many other restaurants, to rely heavily on delivery.
“We’ll use Caviar, Doordash, we’ll try to get on CCCPdx, the local guys on bikes," Nelson said. “The greatest tool that that most restaurants have these days is Instagram. We’re going to hit up Instagram hard with what we’re doing at all times to try and keep ourselves relevant.”
Nelson said they won't be taking the pods down but will zip tie them shut to keep them closed for the coming weeks.
MORE:
Some look to unemployment as Oregon enters COVID-19 'freeze'
Oregon Gov announces $55 million in COVID-19 relief for businesses impacted by restrictions
Gyms, martial art schools concerned about surviving new COVID-19 restrictions
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.