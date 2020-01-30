PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A customer who accidentally left a $5,000 tip on a $5 beer got his money back from the owner of a southeast Portland restaurant.
Customer David House and San Felipe Taqueria owner Oniel Ortiz shared a hug as the check was exchanged on Thursday afternoon.
House was at the restaurant Saturday night to enjoy a beer, but when he paid the bill, he meant to leave a $5 tip. House said he realized the mistake a few days later when he checked his bank account to find all his money was gone.
House went to straighten it out with the bank, but little did he know, the restaurant owner had been trying to track him down, even reaching out to FOX 12, hoping to spread the word about the mystery tip that he worried may have been a mistake.
After the pair met, House said that Ortiz’s honesty and integrity bolstered his spirits and trust in others.
“With the political situation as it is right now, and all the ugliness that’s happening on the planet, I have really been down on humanity,” House said. “And then you find good people ... yeah, my faith is restored.”
Ortiz said he was thrilled to meet House and return his money.
“Just thinking that this could happen to anyone, you know?” Ortiz said. “And to be able to close it, to find him, to make a new friend, new customer, it was great.”
In addition to returning the $5,000, Ortiz said he also wanted to buy the beer that House had purchased Saturday. House said he will definitely be going back to the restaurant, which is one of his favorite places to eat.
Cool. I'm glad this mistake is going to be righted. A $5 tip for a $5 beer is still very generous.
