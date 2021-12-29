PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Restaurants are taking extra precaution by closing indoor dining and shifting to to-go orders because of the Omicron variant.
“We’re not doing this because we’re afraid of coronavirus. We’re doing to mitigate a further spread of longer shutdown for ourselves and hopefully everybody else,” says Eem owner, Eric Nelson.
Eem restaurant in Northeast Portland has closed its indoor & outdoor dining for two day because they’re understaffed. Six employees left town for the holiday, but out of the group, four came back positive for COVID.
“If we tried to open up indoors, with the level of business we do every day, we just wouldn’t be able to offer a full restaurant service. We thought about just doing outdoors but that doesn’t seem like a good representation of the restaurant.”
Eem costumers fully support their changes.
“I would rather they take the precautions they need to. For me it’s about the experience of eating with my mom. It doesn’t matter to me where we’re doing it. If what they feel like they need to do to keep their employees safe is to close for a period of time, then I’m all for it,” says customer, Kiya Riverman.
Eems’ house policy is if they have an Omicron case in the business while they’re working, they will shut down for 48 hours.
Eem will have enough staff for one more indoor dinner service, New Year’s Eve. Starting New Year’s Day, they will switch back to to-go order for five days.