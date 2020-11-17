Portland restaurants brace for looming dining ban

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)-Portland restaurateurs on Tuesday held their final dine-in meals before they'll be forced back to take-out only come Wednesday.
Café Nell owner Vanessa Preston said Governor Kate Brown's "freeze" announcement last week was a blow to her business, especially given the amount of money and time she's put into making it safe and legal during the pandemic.
"I was really upset," Preston said. "The rug was just pulled right out from under us."
"It's just heartbreaking for us to be just shut down with no notice and no inquiry as to what we're doing," Preston added.
Since Café Nell reopened in July, Preston said she'd spent more than $100,000 to transform her parking lot into an outdoor dining area that now features more space than her original dining room.
"I had just purchased almost $50,000 of upgrades to totally cover everything and to bring in all kinds of outdoor heat to take us through the winter months and the rainy season," Preston said.
Now the new covered patio will sit empty for at least four weeks, as mandated by the Governor's freeze for Multnomah County.
Preston thinks the restaurant industry has been unfairly targeted.
"We haven't had a single instance of one employee contracting COVID nor one patron contracting COVID," Preston said. "We've met every hurdle, adhered to rigid standards set forth by the state."
Business owners say they are just as concerned for their employees that will now be laid off again.
At Bantam Tavern, 10 out of 12 employees will lose their jobs, and across the several Portland bars Tom Foskett manages, another 70 will be laid off tomorrow.
"Without the federal assistance that was coming to them before, I'm extremely concerned about their wellbeing, and I know unemployment can be a rough option for people," Foskett.
It's especially grim timing with the holidays right around the corner, and some restaurant managers don't think they'll be allowed to reopen in December.
"I see this going well into the new year and potentially even beyond that," Caffe Mingo General Manager Brett West said. "There's got to be some kind sort of relief that comes along with this to save this industry, otherwise come spring, I think there's going to be major causalities."
Restaurants and bars told Fox 12 they are still pushing the legislature to allow them to sell to-go cocktails. Currently, only beer and wine can be sold to-go by restaurants.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.