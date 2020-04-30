PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A draft from Governor Kate Brown's office details what restaurants will be required to do in order to reopen in Oregon.
Under those draft guidelines restaurants, bars, breweries and tasting rooms will have a long list of requirements.
Lisa Schroeder is the executive chef and owner of Mother's Bistro in Portland.
She says these draft guidelines are going to make it tough for many restaurants to stay open.
"How are going to make it, how are they going to make a living," Schroeder said. "Will they have to raise their prices to be able to balance out that less guests can come in?"
The draft covers everything from distancing and occupancy, where tables would be required to be spaced six feet apart with the number of customers limited to 50 percent of a business capacity.
"You base your numbers on the ability to feed a certain number of people," Schroeder said. "If you have to cut that number in half how do you pay that rent? How do you pay for all that?"
Schroeder says Mother's Bistro recently expanded so she thinks the restaurant will be able to work with the social distancing guidelines.
Another draft guideline recommends workplaces in general keep a record of name and contact information as well as date and time of the visit for customers and visitors.
The draft says this would help with contact tracing if needed in the future.
Schroeder says she'll do what's required in order to help keep the number of COVID-19 cases down, but she recognizes this approach may not be welcomed by everyone.
"Imagine when somebody comes in and we say ok give us your name, your phone number and your address just in case it’ll scare a few people," Schroeder said.
There would be many health and safety requirements that include employees wearing gloves for many different tasks.
Schroeder says the draft guidelines are making them rethink so many aspects of running the restaurant.
"We have to rethink our menus," Schroeder said. "How are people going to see the menu, are they going to look at it online or are we going to laminate it name put it on paper and have to put it through the dishwasher every time? We have to think about how we’re going to bring condiments to the tables, somebody wants ketchup ok that’s going to have to be in an individual serving size."
She says the future is uncertain for local restaurants.
"I just hope that the governor and the other leaders in this country are talking to independent restaurants like mine and hearing our voices not just the big companies not just the big chains, but listening to the little people like us so we can be around for the Portland community in the future," Schroeder said.
For a look at the general business guideline draft click here.
For a look at the restaurant guideline draft click here.
