PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two local restaurants are making food for shelters.
Prosper Portland is paying for food from these small businesses to help feed those in need.
Both Nelly's Taqueria and Chai Thai say they are happy to get the orders, while helping those less fortunate.
"Anything that helps a small business, we all thank you for it, and we appreciate just the tiny little bit of everything, and it goes a long way," Joy Sinvengxay, owner of Chai Thai.
Prosper Portland spent about $24,000 on the initiative.
It’s part of a larger movement to help struggling restaurants survive while giving back to the community.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.