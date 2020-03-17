PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Restaurants across the northwest are making drastic changes with orders now in place in both Oregon and Washington that limit the number of people that can gather because of COVID-19 concerns.
In Portland, the owners of Toro Bravo Inc. say they have had to make some tough decisions over the last 24 hours. They have shut down restaurants and laid off nearly 90 percent of their employees.
“We have made some hard decisions,” co-owner Renee Gorham said.
The company has shut down all but three of their restaurants.
Bless Your Heart Burgers off Northeast 33rd will remain open with their full menu available for pickup.
The company says they will continue to offer pick-up options through community commissary kitchen at Plaza Del Toro and Mediterranean Exploration Company. Gotham says guests will be able to pick up simple options and large family meals daily between 12:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.
Toro Bravo Inc - which owns several Portland restaurants - has shut most of them down. They have consolidated to two locations and are geared to help the community. We just finished talking with them. Story tonight at 4pm on @fox12oregon MORE INFO ➡️ https://t.co/2qMIe21SdM pic.twitter.com/WEFXsRQWIW— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) March 17, 2020
The menu options are on a sliding scale to help out those who may be struggling.
“Anybody in need of food assistance can give us a call and let us know what they can afford, that might not be anything, but we want to provide a meal for them as well,” Gorham said.
The company is also offering options, free of charge, for kids out of school because of the coronavirus.
“I want to use a sense of compassion and empathy, kindness is contagious, so I would much rather spread that,” Gotham said.
Gotham says they also have 100 free bags of repacked fresh food fresh food ingredients that can be cooked at home available from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at PLAZA DEL TORO on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.torobravoinc.com/news/2020/3/16/toro-bravo-restaurants-will-close-and-offer-community-kitchen-pickup-options
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.