Portland restaurants prepare to welcome back outdoor dining customers

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Restaurants across Oregon are getting ready to welcome back guests Thursday, which in most counties will only be for outdoor dining.
Thursday, the state will move out of Governor Kate Brown’s “freeze” executive order and into a new system that will assess each county’s risk level for COVID-19.
For several days, many restaurants weren’t sure when they would be able to welcome diners back in person. Originally, Gov. Brown announced a two-week freeze for the state, but a four-week freeze for Multnomah County, that only allowed restaurants to offer to-go orders.
Then, last week, a day before Thanksgiving, Brown announced she was changing her executive order, and beginning December 3, every county would be able to allow some customers back for outdoor dining.
Vanessa Preston owns Café Nell in Northwest Portland and said she already had plans for Thanksgiving, so she couldn’t start getting her restaurant ready until Monday.
Preston says she has invested more than $100,000 converting her parking lot into an outdoor dining space since June.
Wednesday, employees were working on painting, setting up rain guards and making sure everything was ready for customers.
“We’re excited,” Preston said. “We’ve been doing everything safely since July. There have been no instances of anyone, not an employee, nor a patron, catching COVID. We’re following all the same protocols. We built a magnificent open-air space.”
Under the governor’s new framework, each county will be placed into four categories based on their risk of COVID-19 spread, ranging from low- to extreme-risk. Twenty-five Oregon counties will begin in “extreme-risk,” including Multnomah, Clackamas, and Washington.
Extreme-risk counties will be allowed to have outdoor dining up to 50 customers and stay open until 11 p.m.
Preston says it’s been frustrating going from being open, to closed, to open for outdoor dining, but she says she is happy to be open and providing a safe environment for her employees and customers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.