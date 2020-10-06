Portland restaurateurs open online food hall in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two Portland restaurateurs, John Plew and Keith Castro, launched an online food hall with six virtual restaurants and a shared kitchen.
The online version of Central Kitchen opened on Tuesday, offering six diverse restaurants available for take out and delivery from its location inside the Central Bowl, Arcade & Food Hall on 808 Southeast Morrison Street.
“We’ve been incubating this idea of a kitchen with no dining room, focusing on takeout and delivery, for the last year,” explained Plew, President and CEO of Concept Entertainment (CEG), which owns the Grand Central building in the heart of Southeast Portland. “The pandemic really put the process into hyperspeed. The mandated shutdown caused us to reassess the Grand Central Restaurant & Bowling Lounge: we had a kitchen, off-street parking, and a dedicated team that could make this idea a reality. We chose to rebrand as Central Bowl, Arcade & Food Hall and can’t wait to share this exciting new concept with the local community!”
Customers will be able to order from six virtual restaurants through one centralized website. The restaurants include: Soy Joy Kitchen, BYOBurgers, Tortilla Sunrise, Southern Jewel, Killer Wings and the Thirsty Lion Gastropub.
Online hall ordering will be available from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. seven days a week.
To view menus, order, or to learn more, visit: CentralKitchenPDX.com.
