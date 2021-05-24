Portland resumes sweeps of homeless camps

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The city of Portland is beginning to remove some of its homeless camps after more than a year of fewer sweeps happening because of COVID-19.
“It’s a sad situation,” Robert Smith, a bartender at the Silverado in downtown Portland, said. “But at the same time we have businesses to run and need people to feel safe.” Smith said the camps are crippling the downtown area.
“All around here a lot of times around here you have to walk into a lane of traffic to get around these tents so its dangerous for the people that just trying to live their life and get to work and enjoy the city,” he said. Smith hopes the city will stick to this plan so that downtown can be restored to the lively place it once was.
“It’s been a long time coming and we’ve heard promises after promises from the mayor and it’s been going on for a long time and we’ve seen nothing, it’s just gotten worse,” he said.
The city will not disclose when and where the sweeps will be happening but did tell FOX 12 that there are about 1,400 shelter beds available. However, the Multnomah County and the City of Portland Joint Office of Homeless Service said that most of those are full.
Alan Evans is the founder and CEO of Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Center and said because of COVID-19 they only have 50 beds available.
“Right now because we are working at in the constraints of COVID means that we can only have a certain amount of people in the building because of social distancing and so our beds are six feet apart but we’re not utilizing any of our top bunks right now,” Evans said. He said he’s hopefully that with the county moving into lower risk, they won’t have to turn anyone away.
“We’ve already seen a little bit of an uptick already just with the anticipation especially in the last couple of weeks so we’re expecting more, more people needing our services,” Evans said.
In response to these sweeps, a group of Portlanders who are houseless have filed a class action lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges that the city fails to follow the law by not giving people a reasonable opportunity to collect their property within 30 days and that the city is throwing out items that don’t meet the criteria to be thrown out.
FOX 12 reached out to the city for comment on the lawsuit and were told that they do not comment on pending litigation.
More like homeless compounds...
