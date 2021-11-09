Portland retail store deals with break-in days from their grand opening

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Cam Carreon and Reginald Parham have been working to get a brick-and-mortar store for years. October 1, they got the keys to their store Drip on Southwest 9th Avenue and Burnside.
"It's street fashion. Chocolate Dope, which is me and my partner back home, and AC Cream. You know, it's fun," Parham said.
Just days before their grand opening, Portland Police said someone broke into their store overnight Tuesday. Parham said the burglar took at least $7,000 worth of items like laptops, their cash register, and Chocolate Dope Clothing.
"It definitely hurts," Parham said. "The grand opening, you know, you gotta think, we've been waiting to start this so we can make some money."
"I'm just really at a loss for words for, you know, the work we put in to have a major setback like this when somebody breaks into your store and takes something you've worked really hard for," Carreon said.
Carreon said several boxes of his AC Cream clothing line were stolen too, which he expects will add up.
"People always ask 'why is Portland so bad right now?' Well, it's not bad," Carreon said. "There's good people in the city, which is why it's kind of so devastating because you do things to make sure your community stays vibrant and lively, and you just have unfortunate incidents like this."
Regardless of this setback, they're ready to recover. They said they've already rescheduled their grand opening for the beginning of next month.
"We're gonna come back stronger than ever. We're gonna open up December 4th and we'd like people to come out and support," Carreon said. "It's the best thing you can do - support small businesses like our own."
They have a GoFundMe set up to help them recover from this break-in. You can donate here.