Portland Reverend reacts to Governor Brown's new COVID-19 guidance, says he won't hold in-person service

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- In just a week, Governor Kate Brown's two-week statewide will be over, which means several industries will be able to operate again with certain restrictions. That includes churches, which will be allowed a larger indoor and outdoor capacity.
"Early on, we decided to do things to keep people safe in the congregation," Reverend Dr. Mark Knutson with Augustana Lutheran said.
Since March, Knutson has been live-streaming his services every Sunday in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"We worship a God of life, and God's given us science and health experts; we have them in our congregation," Knutson said. "I sat down with a group in February and talked about the steps we would take to keep people safe and well through this."
Even when Brown announced a freeze just two weeks ago, which allowed 25 people to congregate inside churches, he said he still kept services online.
"We never did the 25 at worship. We have a team of 12 to 14," Knutson said.
He said he plans to keep it that way, even though Brown's new guidelines allow for a larger capacity.
"I can't judge what others are going to do, and I know she's got experts advising her, and I'm in favor of how she's doing it, but for us, it's not the right path right now," Knutson said.
In low-risk counties, faith institutions can have a 75 percent max indoor capacity and 300 people indoors. In extreme-risk counties, like Multnomah, they'll only be allowed a 25 percent capacity indoors or 100 people max, whichever is smaller. Those in extreme counties can also have 150 people outdoors.
"For us, 25 percent would be 150," Knutson said. "I'm not going to be the one to decide who the 50 to 100 people are that get to come every Sunday. We're in this together. It's not safe; I don't care. Fifty to 100 would not be safe."
He plans to keep live-streaming services until there's a vaccine widely available to all.
