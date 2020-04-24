PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Rose Festival is continuing to actively plan for a 2020 event.
Organizers reported Friday that they are utilizing current information and following government guidelines while researching possible dates in August and September to “present a fresh new version of the city’s official festival.”
In the meantime, some new ideas are being generated to embrace the Rose Festival spirit, including "parading in place."
The Porch Parade: Organizers are asking members of the community to celebrate their Rose Festival spirit by choosing a theme, decorating porches and sharing joy to neighborhoods across the city. The Rose Festival will produce a virtual map of the registered porches and on Saturday, May 23 and Saturday, May 30 a Rose Festival VIP Procession will visit Porch Parade neighborhoods.
The Grand Petite Parade will premiere on Facebook Live on Saturday, June 6. The virtual parade will feature 'shoe box' floats from community members, a celebration of marching bands, and other Rose Festival parade favorites. Just like the early Rose Festival parades that used Portlanders’ own roses from home, participants are invited to use materials on hand to build shoe box parade floats and submit photos to be included in the live stream.
If you don’t have a porch, feel free to decorate your lawn, sidewalk, windows, or something else visible from the street. Share your contributions online with the hashtags #paradinginplace #RFporchparade and #grandpetiteparade.
Additionally, the Rose Festival Clown Prince has recorded a series of CSA, or “Clown Service Announcements” and a special new page has been created for children at rosefestival.org/kids.
A Rose Festival online reading program is also available on YouTube.
The Rose Festival Court is active on social media, as well.
On Friday, the Rose Festival also unveiled a new “sign of hope” at Waterfront Park, which is an update to the iconic neon rose sign.
For more, go to rosefestival.org.
Last month, Rose Festival organizers announced the 2020 event would be postponed, with no new dates announced.
The 2020 Portland Rose Festival had been scheduled to begin May 22, with the Starlight Parade on May 30 and the Grand Floral Parade on June 6.
