PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Rose Festival announced Friday it is making changes to weather the pandemic.
Fifty percent of the festival's regular staff will be furloughed for 14 weeks and senior management will take a 20 percent in reduction in pay and work hours.
Despite the cutbacks, the Rose Festival is moving forward.
In May, the organization hosted a porch parade and the Grand Petite Parade earlier this month.
The Rose Festival Court hopes to convene in person next month and a treasure hunt is coming soon.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
