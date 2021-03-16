PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Rose Festival won’t feature its traditional parades in 2021, but plenty of activities are still set to engage the community.
Organizers announced Tuesday morning that Rose Festival Princess announcements begin at the end of March, and an active, engaged Rose Festival Court will be presented to the community in May and June as health restrictions allow. The 2021 Rose Festival Queen will be announced at an outdoor coronation ceremony in June.
Virtual Fleet Week also returns in June, the traditional Rose Festival Treasure Hunt kicks off Memorial Day weekend, and the Porch Parade and Roses for Hope celebration is back by popular demand.
"Oregon is not quite ready yet for big outdoor events," says Jeff Curtis, CEO Portland Rose Festival Foundation. "The health and safety of our community is still our top priority as we plan for a Rose Festival season to engage and inspire the community once again this year."
The major Portland Rose Festival parades – Grand Floral Parade, Junior Parade and Starlight Parade – also did not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Porch Parade inspired Portland neighborhoods to showcase their creative talents by decorating their homes, yards and porches. This was replicated in cities around the region and across the country, most visibly in New Orleans during Mardi Gras, and Washington D.C. during the National Cherry Blossom Festival, according to Portland Rose Festival organizers.
"We want to see even more Porch Parade participation in 2021. Let's grow this great idea that originated in the Rose City," Curtis said.
Organizers said 2022 will be the year of “Portland’s ultimate family reunion with three world class parades where people can watch together on Portland streets and a waterfront fair that allows people to gather safely and enjoy food, drink, live entertainment, exciting carnival rides, and spectacular fireworks.”
The fireworks countdown clock is set to Friday, May 27, 2022.
"During the wartime years in the 1940s, Rose Festival was able to provide hope for the community despite the inability to present its parades," said David Todd, President Portland Rose Festival Foundation. "We have been here for more than a century despite many challenges, and we will be here when the community is ready for big outdoor events again as we start down the runway to the traditional Rose Festival in 2022."
(1) comment
It will not be easy for democrats to give up the power they have acquired during the virus!
what will be the next excuse now that we have the vaccines?
