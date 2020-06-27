PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Rose Festival announced Friday it is making changes to weather the pandemic.
Fifty percent of the festival's regular staff will be furloughed for 14 weeks and senior management will take a 20 percent in reduction in pay and work hours.
"We are creating a financial plan to sustain Rose Festival though the latter part of 2020,” said Jeff Curtis, Chief Executive Officer. “That plan emphasizes cost controls and overhead adjustments, including the painful decision to furlough members of our talented team.”
The Rose Festival received a PPP loan that helped cover staff through early July which helped the organization host virtual events and programming like porch parade and the Grand Petite Parade.
"Like thousands of nonprofits and small businesses around the world, the Rose Festival faces significant financial challenges in the coming months,” Curtis said. “The generosity of our sponsors and supporters will be essential to allow us to continue to celebrate this community and contribute to its healing.”
Despite the cutbacks, the Rose Festival is moving forward and will continue to develop its traditions in the coming weeks.
The Rose Festival hopes to convene in person next month when the Rose Festival Queen will be selected and a treasure hunt is coming soon.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.