Portland Rose Festival gets big donation from Elmer’s Restaurant

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Rose Festival received a big donation on Thursday from Elmer’s Restaurant.
A giant check was handed over outside the Elmer’s in northeast Portland as the festival received over $18,000. The money was raised through the “Rose Meal Menu.” The restaurant offered several seasonal dishes featuring fresh strawberries with one dollar from each meal going to the Rose Festival.
“I just want to acknowledge the support of the business community and sponsors like Elmer’s who have continued to support the Rose Festival even during these COVID years and that's of course going to let the festival thrive in years to come,” Jeff Curtis said, who is the CEO of Portland Rose Festival.
The festival says it’s planning a spectacular “Rose City Reunion” in 2022 with a big fireworks show on opening night.
