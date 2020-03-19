PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The 2020 Portland Rose Festival has been postponed.
Rose Festival organizers made the announcement Thursday due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rose Festival events were scheduled to begin May 22 and run through June 7.
The Starlight Parade had been scheduled for May 30 and the Grand Floral Parade on June 6.
No new dates were immediately announced.
“We are continuing to cautiously plan for a 2020 Rose Festival in hopes that conditions will allow us to offer some or all of our events to the community at the appropriate time,” according to a Rose Festival statement.
Rose Festival organizers said they will work with city leaders “to identify the appropriate timing for the 2020 Rose Festival.”
“Rose Festival has inspired the community for more than a hundred years through many challenging times and we have learned to evolve our traditions as necessary. We look forward to being part of the healing process after the current crisis has passed,” according to Rose Festival organizers.
