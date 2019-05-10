PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Every year, the rose festival court spends some time at Doernbecher Children's Hospital.
The princesses get to tour the facilities, then they volunteer their time to make blankets for patients, and most importantly make a special connection.
It's a Rose Festival tradition that's almost as coveted as the crown itself.
Every year, the Rose Festival Princesses tour the 7th floor of Doernbecher Children's Hospital.
The girls said it helps them connect with the community they're representing.
And this year, it was extra special when Stella met Ella.
Stella, a Grant High School student and a current Rose Festival Princess, knows her way around the halls of Doernbecher so this tour was more like a walk down memory lane.
"I was 8 years old and I had AML, cancer in my blood and bone marrow. I was here for about 7 months to a year off and on,” rose festival princess Stella Monteverde-Cakebread said.
And when she met 4-year-old Ella, who has been hospital-bound for a while, she knew just what to say to bring some encouragement.
"We're really strong, I believe in you-- so don't give up on yourself, ok?" Monteverde-Cakebread said.
And it's kids like Ella that Unitus Community Credit Union and credit union for kids helps every year. The network has raised millions of dollars for Doernbecher over the years and has helped fund the pediatric intensive care unit expansion, has helped buy state-of-the-art equipment, and provided endowments to keep physicians on staff.
"One of the scariest things you can face as a family is having a sick kid. So being able to partner with Doernbecher-- we are able to provide service for those families and kids, we feel, is critical,” Jason Werts with Unitus Community Credit Union said.
And Doernbecher staff members, like Docter Dana Braner, know just how much a visit like Friday’s means for the kids
"Nobody wants to be in a children's hospital. They want to be kids and do kids’ stuff, so it's imperative that we normalize being in the hospital. So, when we have visitors like the princesses or the Blazers, Winterhawks or other visitors-- that allows the kids to step out of the hospital into a different world,” Dr. Braner said.
And that's something the Rose Festival Princesses kept in mind, as they hand-made fleece tie blankets for children staying at the hospital.
Women from Unitus Community Credit Union mentored the girls during the crafting activity for a bonding moment that taught the girls the joy of giving back.
It's a national program now, but Credit Union for Kids started at Oregon’s own Unitus Community Credit Union.
It all began when employees started raising money for a co-worker's sick child.
To this day, Unitus continues to help raise money and support Doernbecher.
