PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Meals on Wheels People has been selected at the official charity of the Rose Festival this year.
The organization operates dining centers across the region, and on weekdays, hundreds of volunteers bring meals to elderly, homebound seniors.
“Sometimes, the food we bring them is the only food of the day,” Julia Piper Finley said. “It’s also the fact that it’s someone checking in, saying hello, and that’s a big part of the service and that really can’t be quantified in a monetary value.”
Piper says their selection by the Rose Festival is tremendous publicity for them.
“If nothing else, its brand awareness, because the Rose Festival is such an immense organization and it reaches so many people, over so many days, that everyone who sees the Rose Festival will also see Meals on Wheels.”
The organization serves meals to seniors in Multnomah, Washington and Clark counties and says it serves about 5,000 meals each day.
