PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The 62nd annual Portland Metro Dealers RV Show has been canceled in connection with ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
Organizers announced Thursday that the show would be canceled, following Gov. Kate Brown’s announcement prohibiting gatherings of more than 250 people in the state.
A gathering is defined as a place where appropriate social distancing of at least three feet cannot be maintained. It applies to organized events, but not stores or schools.
Hundreds of RVs were on display for the show.
“We’re going to tear this down, take everything back to our lots and respectively keep the show going at our lots in a controlled environment without risk to the public,” said Cameron Jones of Camping World.
The show was scheduled to run through Sunday. Show organizers said even though the show was canceled, dealerships would still be offering “special show prices.”
The Portland Expo Center posted that anyone who pre-purchased tickets to the event via TicketsWest will be receiving an email update.
MORE:
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.