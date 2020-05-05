PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The annual Portland World Naked Bike ride that was scheduled to take place on June 27, has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, according to the event’s website.
Organizers say there will be no official start location or time, but riders are encouraged to celebrate World Naked Bike Ride Day wherever and whenever they like on June 27.
The ride that brought about 10,000 people last year is a national event that is clothing optional bike ride highlights cyclist safety, denounced oil dependence and promotes body positivity.
