PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – It's a sad day for beer lovers in Portland.
After 35 years, Oregon's oldest craft brewery, the BridgePort Brew Pub, is closing its doors.
The business helped put Oregon on the map of the craft brewing scene, and many on Saturday were sad to say goodbye.
It's the end of an era. Customers came from as far away as Salem and Medford to say goodbye to BridgePort Brew Pub. Some of them have been coming here for decades.
Saturday was a busy last day for BridgePort as people streamed in and out for a final sip.
“We’re happy to be here to say goodbye,” said a customer.
FOX 12 wasn’t allowed to film inside, but the spirit of the place spilled onto the sidewalk outside, where most everyone had a story to share.
“We used to come here when we were in law school in the ‘80s,” a customer said.
Customers Ryan and Kaitlyn Coleman said, “We moved here just over three years ago, and it was the first place that we came to.”
And most everyone commented on BridgePort's claim to fame.
“This is kind of the place that got the whole IPA craze going,” said customer Adam Blanc.
It's known as Oregon's original craft brewery.
But after 35 years in operation, the BridgePort team released a statement last month saying in part, “The decision to close was extremely difficult for all involved. Back in April 2017, declining sales caused the brewery to restructure its operations. However, sales and distribution continued declining in the extremely competitive craft beer market of Oregon and the Pacific Northwest, which resulted in this final decision.”
“Kind of a shame to see something like that disappear,” said Blanc.
“It really sucks for Portland,” another customer said.
So now customers are stocking up on six packs and cases of their favorites while they still can, before the doors close for good.
“I’m going to have to find another favorite place to drink beer and that’s going to be very difficult may I say,” said customer Wesley Markus.
On Sunday, the brewery will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. They’ll be selling six packs and filling growlers one last time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.