PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland’s electric scooter pilot program is coming to an end at midnight Tuesday.
Even though the e-scooters might still be on the streets over the next few days, starting Wednesday, people will no longer be able to rent them.
The pilot program started in July and was limited to three companies: Lime, Bird, and Skip. The city allowed a total of 2,049 scooters.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation said more than 676,000 trips have been taken, covering more than 775,000 miles.
A PBOT representative said 25 cents from every ride has gone to the city – about $169,000 – but that number is expected to be higher.
The money is already designated to go to the cost of administering the program, like coming up with rules, issuing permits, and their education of the public.
Any money left over will go to safety improvement for e-scooters and bike riders.
FOX 12 caught up with people downtown about the program coming to an end.
“It’s a different way to get around besides the MAX and all that,” one man said.
A woman said, “As far as the scooters go, it's more energy friendly than a car.”
But one OHSU trauma surgeon has concerns.
“As a surgeon in trauma in particular, people go too fast, don't wear helmets, it’s a safety issue. My kids have almost been run over and the city isn't built for it, so I have a lot of safety concerns,” he said.
But the scooters didn’t come without some problems. Company Lime recalled one of its e-scooter models after some of them broke apart when “subjected to repeated abuse.”
Recently, PBOT issued a $4,500 penalty to Skip for failing to adequately provide service in east Portland and for not deploying at least 90 percent of its fleet daily.
Right now, PBOT is looking at a variety of input from surveys, emails, and social media – just to make sure scooters are actually easing congestion.
The agency will share its findings about the program early next year and will then decide whether or not to put on a second pilot program in 2019.
The criteria for the second pilot will be similar to the first round.
They’ll be looking at pedestrian safety, access for people with disabilities, and of course, whether or not the scooters are in compliance with state law.
Again, the scooters will be offline at midnight. You may see them laying around still, but you will not be able to ride one.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
