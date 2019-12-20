PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Bureau of Transportation is extending its Shared Electric Scooter Pilot Program to Dec. 31, 2020.
The new pilot program began this past April and was scheduled to end April 26, 2020.
PBOT said the extension will allow for more time to thoroughly study the impacts of e-scooters on the transportation system.
The extension will also allow more time to share findings with the public and solicit feedback, according to PBOT.
"E-scooters have the potential to provide a convenient, climate-friendly transportation option for thousands of Portlanders, but safety is my top priority," Transportation Commissioner Chloe Eudaly said. "We heard from Portlanders that riding on sidewalks and irresponsible parking were the most prevalent problems with the 2018 e-scooter pilot program—while I am pleased that we took action to address this issue with our safe scooting awareness campaign, I remain committed to preserving sidewalk access vital to the well-being of seniors and people with disabilities. I intend to monitor this pilot extension closely to ensure that e-scooters are used safely and responsibly in our shared public right-of-way.”
With a longer pilot program, PBOT said it will be able to continue to explore a variety of issues raised by this new technology, including:
- How Portlanders might be using e-scooters in ways that ease congestion and reduce carbon emissions;
- How e-scooters can best meet the transportation needs of historically underserved communities, particularly people of color and people living on low incomes;
- How rider education campaigns and continued enforcement can promote safer e-scooter riding;
- How macro-economic factors, like competition, mergers and acquisitions, and market volatility, may impact local operators.
Six companies, Bird, Bolt, Lime, Razor, Shared and Spin, will continue to operate in Portland until Dec. 31, 2020.
Each company is permitted the following number of scooters:
- Bird – 525 scooters
- Lime – 782 scooters
- Razor – 525 scooters
- Shared – 200 scooters
- Spin – 833 scooters
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.