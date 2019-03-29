Portland’s Eastbank Esplanade back open after 2 months of repair work

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A big section of Portland’s Eastbank Esplanade is back open after two months of repair work. The path reopened between the Steel and Hawthorne Bridges around 3 p.m. and comes several days ahead of schedule.
Officials say pedestrians and cyclists can expect to see a number of improvements, including repairs to the lights, new landscaping, and newly restored artwork. Crews during the closure also worked to remove graffiti and trash from the area.
Portland Parks & Recreation, the Portland Bureau of Transportation, the Bureau of Environmental Services, and the Regional Arts and Culture Council partnered to complete the work.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
