PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland’s new police chief said she is ready to tackle issues facing the city.
Chief Jami Resch was officially sworn in Dec. 31, after former Chief Danielle Outlaw left for a new job as the police commissioner in Philadelphia.
Resch may be new to the role, but she is not new to the Portland Police Bureau. She joined the force in 1999 and has risen through the ranks over the years.
She became deputy chief in May.
“I can say I am deeply humbled to accept this opportunity and I will do everything I can to promote positively the Portland Police Bureau,” Resch said during a news conference Monday.
Originally from Montana, Resch grew up in Beaverton and earned her degree from Portland State University.
She hopes her longevity in the community will be an asset.
“I would like to see some things change a little faster in terms of our ability to build trust within the community with different groups and things like that. I think I might have the ability to do that,” she said.
Resch said points of focus will be gun violence in the city, potential political demonstrations, body cameras for Portland officers and hiring qualified officers in the year ahead.
Mayor Ted Wheeler defended his decision to appoint Resch as chief without a nationwide search, saying it a critical time for the bureau with a budget already in place and union contract negotiations on the horizon.
“From my perspective, I already knew her, I already trusted her and I believe she’s the best person for the job. That’s why I made the decision that I did,” Wheeler said.
The new chief also said she is not leaving anytime soon, while acknowledging she didn’t want Outlaw to move on, but she is honored to take over the job.
“I have five years left here and I would love to spend every one of them standing right here in this position,” Resch said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.