PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Salt & Straw is celebrating the holidays by slamming out ice cream flavors inspired by new business partner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
The Rock announced on social media that he and business partner Dany Garcia had acquired an ownership stake in the Portland-based company.
Johnson described Salt & Straw as “the most exciting ice cream company in the business.”
As part of that partnership, Salt & Straw created the “Dwanta Claus Holiday Pack,” in honor of The Rock’s festive alter ego. The flavors include “I saw mommy kissing Dwanta Claus” and “The Rock’n around the Christmas tree.”
The flavors are part of five-pack selling for $65. On Tuesday, Salt & Straw reported that only a few packs were left.
So much gratitude for @TheRock & @DanyGarciaCo joining the Salt & Straw family #humbled https://t.co/zRXS2hc8ls— Salt & Straw (@saltandstraw) December 16, 2019
We LOVE ice cream, so myself and @danygarciaco decided to acquire an ownership stake in the most exciting ice cream company in the business - @saltandstraw🍦🖤Time to take my cheat meals to an insanely heavenly and… https://t.co/eMPYkEfmRj— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 16, 2019
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.