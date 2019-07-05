PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - There is a new beach in town. Audrey McCall Beach on the east esplanade near OMSI, was christened Friday.
For years the local non-profit organization, Human Access Project, has worked hard to create Portland’s second official public beach.
Now, the costly project near the Hawthorne Bridge, is complete. Willie Levenson, who works for HAP and was instrumental in accomplishing the feat, says the work took four years.
According to Levenson, volunteers and Multnomah County inmate work crews removed nearly 25 tons of concrete, glass, and debris that once covered this riverbank.
The painstaking work, he said, was done by hand and the result is an oasis in the midst of our city. But Levenson told FOX 12 the idea was conceived decades ago.
“When I moved to Portland 25 years ago, we did not have an awesome relationship with the river. I felt compelled to work to change that," he said.
The avid swimmer said he wanted to give outdoor enthusiasts another reason to love the Pacific Northwest.
Audrey McCall Beach, named after the wife of former governor Tom McCall, is the first of its kind on the east riverbank of the Willamette.
In the past, locals have expressed skepticism about swimming in the river, fearing toxic waste but Levenson said HAP’s goal is to dispel these beliefs.
“There are a lot of reasons based on how the Willamette was treated in the past that people have that opinion but it’s time to refresh that," he said.
Levenson, who raised money for the beach permit, insists it is now clean enough to take a dip in.
“When Tom McCall was our governor, the oxygen levels in our river were so low that fish would literally suffocate and die,” Levinson said. “Today, salmon runs have returned. The Willamette is swimmable.”
According to him, HAP is also developing programs to compliment the new beach and has raised $25,000 to provide life jackets to those who need them and hire lifeguards.
They will be stationed at the beach Friday through Sunday, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., until Sept. 1st.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.