PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The CEO of Columbia Sportswear and his wife are giving $10 million to Oregon Health & Science University to support a new Oregon-based collaboration that will use data to fight cancer and other diseases.
Tim and Mary Boyle’s gift to the joint OHSU-University of Oregon Center for Biomedical Data Science will allow the center to expand its efforts to use “big data” to transform health care, according to an OHSU spokesperson.
The plan is to focus first on cancer and to play a big role in the institute’s main research initiatives.
Tim and Mary Boyle have history of supporting cancer research. In 2014, they donated $10 million to the Knight Cancer Institute to recruit and support the next generation of cancer researchers, according to OHSU.
