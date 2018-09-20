PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Unipiper, a bagpipe-playing, kilt-wearing, unicycle-riding man, is a Portland icon, but he’s also growing frustrated with a problem a lot of people are dealing with: packages stolen right off the front porch.
It just happened to him for the second time on Tuesday.
He’d just ordered 100 newly-designed and locally-printed Unipiper t-shirts, but he never actually got them.
“The courier unfortunately left the package right in front of my porch, which is not what they were instructed to do,” the Unipiper, Brian Kidd, told FOX 12.
Within an hour, the security system at Kidd’s northeast Portland home caught a man on camera going through the front gate with a garbage can in tow, and walking away moments later with the box of shirts tucked inside.
“Not something I would assume has a very high street value,” Kidd said.
He kept a sense of humor about it on social media, writing: “Seriously, WHAT WERE YOU PLANNING TO DO WITH 100 UNIPIPER SHIRTS?!?! It’s hard enough selling them myself!!”
But Kidd told FOX 12 it’s an example of serious issues the city is facing.
“Someone has reached out to me to let me know they recognize the individual as a vagrant who frequents a camp at 84th & Halsey, so you know it’s probably related to the city’s homeless and drug problem, as so many of our issues today are,” Kidd said. “It’s just one of those things we’re going to have to address now as a city. It’s going to be an uncomfortable conversation, but I think Portland, this is something we need to talk about.”
It’s the second time Kidd has dealt with this.
Back in December, just days before Kidd and his wife were expecting their first child, a pile of boxes full of diapers, onesies and gifts were stolen from their front porch.
Kidd said that person has never been prosecuted.
“Next steps now, I’m going to have to look into getting a locked gate, gate code, something like that,” he said.
He’s asking people to watch out for those new t-shirts and said he’d love to know where they end up. His surveillance video had already been watched more than 7,000 times as of Thursday afternoon.
“Going to make the best of the situation and hopefully we can catch this guy before he strikes again,” Kidd said.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.