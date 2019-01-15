PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A local celebrity is trying to preserve the strange, weird and bizarre in Portland by starting a non-profit.
Brian Kidd, also known as the Unipiper, has created a foundation called “Weird Portland United”.
Kidd, who is known for riding a unicycle while wearing a Darth Vader mask and playing the bagpipes, believes Portland is getting less weird, and says people need to save what makes this city so special.
Kidd says the mission of the non-profit includes awarding grants to emerging eccentric talent, from purchasing billboard space for weird-use only, to hosting weird events for the community.
Funding for these projects for now will come from donations from businesses and individuals, as well as something he is calling “weirdo memberships”.
The membership costs $10 a month, or $100 a year, he says.
"It's been a dream of mine to find a way to formally recognize and celebrate the weird that we have here in Portland and provide a platform to discover the next generation of weird," Kidd said.
To commemorate the project’s launch, Portland Brewing is issuing a collaborative beer.
The public launch party, which includes the official release of the Unipiper Hazy IPA, is scheduled for Jan. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. on Southeast 97th and Foster. All proceeds will go to Weird Portland United.
