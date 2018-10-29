PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland’s youngest activists gathered at a rally Monday for climate change.
The rally was in support of a federal court case involving 21 youth plaintiffs. The climate lawsuit was filed in 2015 and revolves around the young people suing the federal government.
The plaintiffs range in age from 11 years old to 22 years old and claim the government violated their constitutional rights by contributing to climate change.
The trail was scheduled to begin Monday at a federal courthouse in Eugene. Dozens of rallies are happening around the country in support of it.
Annika Mayne, a senior Franklin High School, says she organized a rally Monday in support of her 21 young peers and in response to a new climate report released by the United Nations on climate change.
Scientists say big changes need to happen by 2030 to avoid the worst impacts.
“Our winters are becoming more like spring,” Mayne said. “We see smog in the air constantly, you just can’t put it on any other issue. It is climate change and it is real.”
The lawsuit claims government officials have known for more than 50 years that carbon pollution was causing climate change.
The plaintiffs say policies on oil and gas deprive young people of life, liberty and property.
Rally organizers Monday said they were there to prove adults wrong and show that kids can make a difference.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
