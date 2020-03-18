Portland Saturday Market closed through March due to COVID-19

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Saturday Market will be closed through March to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Howie Bierbaum, the market’s executive director, says the market has only closed once before, when Mount St. Helens erupted.
“We know our market vendors rely on our weekend operations for their livelihood and we are aware of the hardship this will cause,” Bierbaum said. “By closing the market, we will sacrifice much, but the market is prepared to put public health and the common good ahead of any other concerns.”
Bierbaum says in short term, Portland residents can support market vendors through virtual shopping. He says the market is modifying its homepage to direct customers to its vendor page, where they can contact artisans directly.
The market’s staff and board continue to monitor the situation and say they will adjust plans and timelines accordingly.
