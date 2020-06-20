Portland Saturday Market reopens for the season

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- A local favorite reopened for the season on Saturday with a few changes to adhere to social distancing.
The Portland Saturday Market opened with larger aisles to no seating space and hand sanitizer at every entrance and booth.
FOX 12 spoke with a vendor, whose been selling at the market for nearly 30 years. She said with all the safety measures in place she's excited to get back to business.
"It's awesome! It feels so good to see my friends, it feels so good to see people," Carla Kaminski, owner of The Spoiled Cat, said. "Just being here, with the booth's all spread apart we feel safe, we feel comfortable, and have people come down. there's lots of room to move around. So, it feels really good."
Staff, security and vendors all need to wear face coverings and customers are asked to wear one too.
The market runs 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and used to operate on Sundays too but now, it's Saturdays only.
