PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Holding signs saying “Save Our Stop," a couple dozen people joined leaders of Portland Saturday Market at a news conference Tuesday morning.
The group stood not far from where their main row of vendors usually setup, just feet from TriMet’s Skidmore Fountain station, where a posted yellow sign currently reads “This station may close September 2019."
The warning is part of a TriMet proposal announced last year that would close four downtown stations: Kings Hill/SW Salmon St, Mall/SW 4th Ave, Mall/SW 5th Ave and Skidmore Fountain. All are currently served by the MAX Blue and Red lines.
According to the transportation agency, the closures would save 2 to 2.5 minutes for commuters’ rides, cutting travel time between the Old Town/Chinatown and Goose Hollow/SW Jefferson St stations by 14 percent. TriMet also said the four stations are "within just a few city blocks – or less than a 3-minute walk – of other, more heavily used MAX stations."
But just days before the start of their 46th season this weekend, members of the popular Portland Saturday Market along the waterfront and some neighborhood associations got together to express their opposition to TriMet’s proposal.
In a written statement released prior to the press conference, the market said “Eliminating the proposed SW 4th and 5th Ave stops makes sense given its location … We’re fighting to keep the Skidmore MAX Station in Old Town and the King's Hill Station near Lincoln High School open.”
The market also called the agency’s plan “misguided and unjustified."
Howie Bierbaum, the market’s Acting Executive Director, told FOX 12 on Tuesday that the market’s leadership team is greatly concerned about the Skidmore MAX closure and its impact to customer accessibility - including for the elderly and disabled - and related vendor business.
“The fact that we’re a very busy stop justifies keeping it open. People use the stop - why would you close it?” Bierbaum said. “I want them to think civically and somewhat compassionately about the Old Town neighborhood, which is challenged enough without less access.”
Bierbaum said he believes their push to have Skidmore, the market’s main stop, remain open is justified because it is one of the busiest stations on the weekends when the market is held.
The market has 250 vendors and sometimes draws in more than 15,000 people on a single weekend, Bierbaum said.
In a statement released to FOX 12 on Tuesday, TriMet said they are “exploring options for opening the Skidmore Fountain station on weekends when the market is open and closing it during the week when ridership is low."
The agency said they also want to hear from the public.
“No decision has been made on the proposal as we want to gather feedback from everyone who will be affected, whether they use the stations being considered or ride through the area. Go to trimet.org/maxdowntown, email hello@trimet.org or call 503-238-ride (7433) to share your thoughts. Any proposal to close MAX stations would require approval from TriMet’s Board of Directors.”
According to Bierbaum, no firm date has been set by TriMet to vote on the cuts – but, according to their own signs posted at stations included in the plan, the closures would be effective on Sept. 1.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.