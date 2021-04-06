Portland school board delays high school mascot vote after member raises concerns

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Members of Portland's School board agreed to delay a vote on a high school mascot choice after a member raised concerns.
On Monday, the school board was set to vote on whether to accept the new mascot choice, the evergreens for Ida B. Wells-Barnett High School.
Wells was a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who worked to expose the practice of lynchings. Because of that work, a board member raised concerns about choosing a tree as the school's mascot.
Students and staff voted on evergreens out of 420 choices. Committee members said it was chosen for it's symbolism as the tree of life.
The principal noted the member's concerns.
"As the principal of this school, the last thing that I would want is to inadvertently cause harm or to in any be associated with what she devoted her life to fight against," Filip Hristic, Principal at Ida B. Wells High School, said. "So I think you're raising clearly an important question."
The board decided to delay making a choice on the mascot and speak to well's family before moving forward.
