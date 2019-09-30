PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A well-known counselor within Portland Public Schools and a beloved volunteer in the Vietnamese community is missing.
Hoang Tran’s family says he went for a solo sailing trip off the coast of Newport Saturday, but he never came home.
Coast Guard crews began their search Sunday in the Whale Cove area near Depoe Bay after hearing from Tran's family, and also someone on shore who reported seeing debris.
They recovered a life jacket, part of a marine sanitation device, wood, and a strobe light with Kiwanda, the name of the sailboat, written on it.
Coast Guard officials say the Kiwanda was last seen around 7 p.m. Saturday near Cape Foulweather heading north.
They had to suspend the search early Monday morning after more than 11 hours of looking for Tran.
Now, his family is begging for help from the community.
His daughter, Andrea Tran, tells FOX 12 her father has always had a love for the outdoors, and is drawn to the water.
He’s been sailing for years, she says, and doing it frequently by himself.
The worst part of this situation, Andrea says, is not having any closure.
“I think it’s the - not knowing, and the fact that you have no control over the situation,” said Andrea. “And because of that, you know, we just have to do the best that we can, and it’s a giant waiting game at this point.”
Tran is a counselor at Franklin High School.
Andrea says he’s adored by all of his students and his community.
Franklin High School principal, Chris Frazier, sent an email to parents telling them resources will be available for staff and students during this time.
Tran’s family is hoping anyone with search and rescue experience, or who can lend any equipment for the search will reach out to their family.
To get in touch with Andrea, you can email her at findhoangtran@gmail.com.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
