PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland has seen another deadly week.

Since Sunday, four people have been shot and killed across the city.

"Last night, (we heard) three shots and we left," Erica Escobar said.

Escobar is familiar with the sound of gunshots. She owns La Alegria and Forum Lounge on Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 131st Place, right across the street from the scene of another shooting.

Early Saturday morning, Portland police said they responded to an apartment complex there, where they found someone shot in the leg. They said they used a tourniquet to try and control the bleeding, but the victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

There was another deadly shooting at that apartment complex New Year's Day and Escobar was working then, too.

"Once we close, we have to do side work, cleaning, everything,” she said. “When I heard the shooting, I was like, 'Oh God.'"

She said the increasing number of shootings in the area is impacting her businesses.

"The customers don't want to come; they'd just rather stay at their houses because they're too scared of being shot," Escobar said. "I've been here in this area for over 10 years, and I have never seen this area so bad as it is right now."

Saturday's deadly shooting is just one of four this week.

Two of them were on Sunday. The first happened just after 1:45 a.m. on Southeast Oak near 97th Avenue. When police got to the scene, they said they found a man dead. He's since been identified as 35-year-old Rodriquez Dramane Griffin.

The second happened Sunday night. At 8:30 p.m., police said they responded to a shots fired call near Northeast Couch Street and Northeast 52nd Avenue. They said they quickly found a man was dead. He's since been identified as 41-year-old Dustin Norton.

Wednesday afternoon, 35-year-old Jeff Ramirez lost his life after being shot. Portland police said they were called out to the area of Southeast Stark Street and 119th Avenue, where they found Ramirez dead with a gunshot wound. A second victim was taken to the hospital, but that person is expected to survive.