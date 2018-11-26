Portland sees increase in bias, hate crimes; police believe many incidents going unreported

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Over the past couple years, the Portland area has seen a marked increase in bias and hate crimes, but police believe the problem is much larger than the statistics show.
Recently, the Portland Police Bureau made its data on reported bias crimes and incidents available to the public online. The numbers show a gradual increase in bias incidents since 2015, with 17 confirmed cases through three quarters of 2018, up from 11 in 2016 and 15 in 2017, as well as several more considered unclear or still under investigation.
In one case in early August, witnesses told police a man on a public dock on the Willamette River shouted obscenities at a group of Muslim women before attacking a Latina woman, Verenice Eustaquio, with a baton.
“It’s scary. You know?” said Eustaquio. “It’s the kind of thing where I hear about it, but I’ve never experienced it. And I never thought I would. Because it’s Portland. Everybody I’ve met is so nice.”
But police believe many other incidents are going unreported, particularly in marginalized and vulnerable communities.
“There is this narrative in the community that, why bother? Why bother, because there’s nothing that can be done?” said Officer Natasha Haunsperger, who works in PPB’s Office of Community Engagement.
Part of the problem, said Haunsperger, is that many incidents don’t meet the threshold required to be considered a crime.
“That frustration I can definitely understand,” said Musse Olol, chairman of the Somali American Council of Oregon. “When somebody insults you or calls you all kinds of names, and unfortunately, it feels bad at the time, but it’s also considered freedom of speech. Even though it’s sometimes associated with a threat.”
Olol, who has lived in Portland for close to 40 years, said in his community, women are most likely to be targeted, because they typically wear traditional Muslim clothing.
Most recently, Olol was the family advocate for Walia Mohamad, the young Muslim woman verbally assaulted by Jeremy Christian before police said he stabbed three men on a MAX train, killing two of them.
“I talked to her in person two days after, because at first she didn’t report it to the family, because she was scared. She was a young girl going to high school,” said Olol.
Despite people’s reluctance to report bias incidents, Olol said he encourages community members to talk to police in order to create a greater awareness of what’s happening and how often, with the idea that accurate numbers could potentially bring greater legal protections in the future.
