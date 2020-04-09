PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police officers say they have seen an increase in the number of shootings in past 10 days, and they’re asking for your help.
Over the 10-day period of March 31 through April 9, there were 17 shooing incidents, multiple with injuries, according to police.
To date, there have been 136 reported incidents of gun violence in Portland in 2020, according to law enforcement.
Officers are asking you to report suspicious activity if you see it.
"We are concerned about the recent upward trend … it puts all of us at increased risk of injury or death,” Assistant Chief Andrew Shearer said. “We need your help, so report suspicious activities and share info you have that can help stop these shootings.”
Anyone with information about gun crimes in Portland can provide information to the Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or GVRT@portlandoregon.gov.
