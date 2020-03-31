PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Most workers in the hospitality industry are laid off right now, and the harsh reality is that with dine-in service no longer an option, many servers and bartenders aren’t making any money.
But people in Portland are getting creative, figuring out ways to support their own industry.
Jacqi Ko, the front of house manager at Hey Love on East Burnside Street, took note of how other cities were coping with COVID-19. She chose to be proactive by starting a virtual tip jar for local service workers.
“Every day, there’s been maybe, like, 100 or so people that have been added,” Ko said. “It’s been inspiring to see our community come together. Just try to help in a really small way.”
More than 1,100 people have already signed up at pdxtipjar.com, but she knows there are thousands more who have been affected.
“Your next meal, tipping five bucks every time you cook something amazing, or make a cocktail at home that you wish was made for you by someone else,” Ko said.
And at Great Notion Brewing, they’re still churning out awesome sours. But they’ve temporarily closed two taprooms. The northwest Portland brewpub is all that’s open right now, and the only service they’re providing is beer take-out.
“We’re now losing thousands of dollars a day, even more by closing down those locations,” Paul Reiter, co-founder, said.
One way they’re choosing to support the dozens of employees they’ve had to let go is by creating a beer called Laid Off Logger. It’s a pilsner they’re donating 100% of the profits from directly to their laid off staff.
“It’s tough times for everyone. Beer helps,” Reiter said. “We wanna give back.”
They’re also dropping another brew as part of a worldwide beer collaboration created to raise awareness and provide relief to those who are struggling in the service industry. It’s called All Together.
Half of these sales will go to their staff and the other half to a local hospitality organization. You can learn more about the effort here.
In the next couple of weeks, you’ll be able to support Great Notion even further. They’re launching an app with beer delivery and shipping.
