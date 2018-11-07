PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland sex offender is facing charges including encouraging child sex abuse and luring a minor involving a 15-year-old girl.
James Harold Scott, 50, was arraigned in court Tuesday on additional charges of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct and online sexual corruption of a child.
Court documents state the victim was known to Scott.
A probable cause affidavit states the girl told her mother about text messages that had been exchanged with Scott that included sexually explicit content from him.
The girl told investigators Scott sent a nude photo of himself to her, and pressured her to send him sexually explicit images.
The investigating officer learned Scott is on post-prison supervision and is not supposed to have contact with minors, following sexual offenses in 1987 and 1998.
The State of Oregon sex offender registry lists Scott as a “predator” with a “history of sexually assaulting minor and adult female acquaintances and strangers.”
Scott is scheduled to appear in court next on Nov. 15.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
