PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are looking for a suspect after a shoe store in northeast Portland was broken into.
Surveillance video shows a person smash a glass door early Thursday morning and make three trips inside Imelda’s Shoes and Louie’s Shoes for Men, stealing hundreds of dollars’ worth of shoes.
“It’s about $1,000 dollars of loss this time,” Pam Coven, the owner of the shop, said.
Coven said small businesses are already going through a tough time right now and this doesn’t make it any easier.
“It’s exhausting,” Coven said. “You know, we’re all stressed.”
“We’re all working really hard,” Coven continued. “We’re all trying to get through this, just try to tread water until we can do business and having this happen, yeah you feel very victimized, you know, and it makes you angry.”
The same exact thing happened just one month ago at Coven’s shop. Again, surveillance video showed someone smash the door and made three trips inside.
“That time, they took a couple thousand dollars’ worth of product and smashed the door and we had to get the glass replaced, so it was a little more, about twice as expensive that time around,” Coven said.
Coven said it’s difficult moments like these that make her wonder if she can keep going.
“I’m part of a great business community on Alberta and same on Hawthorne and we’re really very local, sort of what makes Portland Portland, and this kind of really smacks you in the face,” Coven said.
But she said she won’t let thieves win and has something to say to whoever did this.
“I think my message would be to these people that you’re hurting your own community,” Coven said. “You know, the very people who are offering jobs and a place to shop and we’re local, we’re small, and it's not fair and it’s not right, and you want your communities to get through this and be strong and vital, not making people think twice about being in business.”
Coven also has an Imelda’s and Louie’s location on Hawthorne. It reopened last Friday. She said she’s hoping to reopen the Alberta location this weekend, even with the break-in setting her back.
If you have any information about the break-in, contact Portland police.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.