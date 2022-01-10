Portland small businesses struggle to navigate Omicron surge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - As the Omicron variant continues to sweep across Oregon, businesses are experiencing outbreaks forcing them to close for an extended period.
Unlike the beginning of the pandemic, the state has not imposed any restrictions on the public. Now they're leaving it up to businesses to make the call on staying open or not. In most cases they're forced to close. Life of Pie on North Williams Avenue was closed for two days because of an outbreak and The 1905, a jazz club, has been closed since last week because they do not have enough staff to fill sick calls. Aaron Barnes is the co-owner of The 1905. He said the Omicron variant has hit his business hard.
“We’ve had a few employees have who had to call out because of COVID with positive tests but also customers have been spooked," Barnes said. "They haven’t been coming out in droves like they use to and it makes it really hard to make ends meet.”
Barnes is frustrated the government hasn't tried to help small businesses impacted by this recent surge. He said making closing down for health reasons is obvious, but the other impact is his employees are not getting paid like they would've under past government assistance like the Paycheck Protection Program.
“When it comes to the actual value, human life is more important than money, but we also know human lives are dependent on money as a resource to get food and put a roof over your head," Barnes said.
To try and help cover the cost of lost wages, Barnes started a GoFundMe . As of Monday, more than $9,000 has been raised.
“It’s not something I feel great about doing," Barnes said. "I hate asking people out there to handout cash. But the government right now probably isn’t able to act swiftly enough and there’s not unemployment available for people that are off one week.”
Joui Vinhammer, a shift lead at Life of Pie, also said it would be nice if the government can step in and help.
“At least with quarantine there was a backup plan. If you miss work you’re going to get paid by the government in some way shape or form," Vinhammer said. "Now it’s just a bit of like well I guess I’m going to try to work as much as I can while I’m well so I can make sure I can afford my rent.”
Vinhammer said Life of Pie is looking at changing protocols like closing certain indoor seating or transition to take out only. Barnes said when The 1905 opens Wednesday, they'll be limited service. Drinks and food will be available for takeout or for outdoor seating only.
But Barnes is hoping the government can give guidance on how to navigate this surge. Because doing business with Omicron on his own, is keeping a cultural staple in north Portland closed.
“We’re the only full time Jazz Club in Oregon, or we were until last week," Barnes said. "Being able to present the music that tells that story or helps tells that story I think its particularly important especially everything that’s happening in the world today. Not just the virus.”