Portland snowstorm to coincide with restaurants' big indoor dining reopening

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Time to get the wine ready, Portland restaurants are celebrating the return to indoor dining Friday and just in time for one of the industry’s biggest days of the year.
“We’re grateful obviously, it’s Valentine’s weekend,” said Tyler Burby, the general manager of Serratto Restaurant and Bar.
“Our outside is booked for Saturday night and Sunday night completely, and indoors Sunday night we are close to capacity,” Burby added on Wednesday.
But now Mother Nature could screw everything up.
“I’d feel a lot more excited about it if there wasn’t such a dire weather report,” Café Mingo general manager Brett West said
West told Fox 12 he has Valentine’s Day reservations for all his outdoor tables. He doesn’t plan on scheduling reservations for indoor dining this weekend because he’ll likely move the outdoor reservations inside if the weather is bad.
“With the weather being sort of a wild card we want to be able to be flexible so that we can accommodate people, and who’s to say any of these people are even going to come out if the weather’s bad , roads are bad; I think most people will probably just hunker down,” West said.
But at Serratto, “A snowstorm is the least of the concerns with the things we’ve dealt with for 10 months now,” Burby said.
And a good snowstorm might just bring out all the locals for a good time.
“Even in previous snowpocalypses we have been able to take care of the neighborhood,” Burby said.
And one big reminder to restaurants, if you have temporary outdoor tents for dining, don’t trust that it will hold up to snow and ice. The Portland Bureau of Transportation requires them to be taken down during winter weather events.
