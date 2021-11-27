PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Ready or not - Really Good Stuff is reopening.
"A lot of people were going 'you can't stop! we love your store,'" Owner Evan Shlaes said. "My wife especially was like 'What are you gonna do, sit around the house? Get out there and do what makes you happy.'"
Shlaes' shop on Southeast Hawthorne was one of four businesses destroyed in a fire early October and the cause of that fire is still under investigation.
"I was kind of like, in shock for about a week. I was just kind of not even imagining what life was going to be like," Shlaes said.
But, sure enough, Shlaes went to look at a storefront at the corner of Southeast 37th Avenue and Division Street mid-October.
"Called the number, took a look at it the next day. I walked around for about five minutes, and I said 'I'll take it!' Then I started thinking 'what am I getting myself into?'" Shlaes said, laughing.
While he said it needed a little fixing up, it's coming together. It's now complete with a sign out front honoring their late store cat, Tommy.
What did he start with at the new shop? He said, "Literally nothing. I had to go across the street to the hardware store to buy a broom and a dustpan."
It's going to take some time to accumulate three decades' worth of unique items the last store had - but he said he's already gotten donations. The store is filling up with clothes, vintage pin ball machines and antique dishes.
"One nice lady in Washougal said hey I've got a 40-foot storage locker full of stuff and said you can have it," Shlaes said.
Their reopening is coming just in time for the holiday season, which he hopes will help them get back on their feet.
"It's gonna be a long way to come back, even with the donations and everything else. Still trying to figure out how to pay for a furnace and hot water heater here," he said. "So we're hoping to have a good Christmas season. We want to encourage people to shop in your neighborhood stores because that's what makes your neighborhood a neighborhood."
Their reopening is December 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.