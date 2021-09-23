PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A local football coach made good on a promise - and it cost him a whopping $14,448.

Portland State University head football coach Bruce Barnum offered free beer for any fan who attended their game against Western Oregon last weekend.

More than 3,100 students ended up showing up for the soggy Saturday game, with about 2,000 of them taking advantage of the free drink.

Barnum posted a picture of a receipt on Twitter Wednesday.

And it may have been worth it: PSU won 21-7.