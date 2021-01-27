PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland State University has announced a return to in-person instruction starting in the fall term of 2021. The university also says it will temporarily eliminate the application fee for undergraduate students starting Feb. 2 and reduce the minimum GPA requirements for three years.
PSU says it is part of a campaign to make higher education attainable for more Oregonians.
“We know that high school students have enough to worry about right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted their studies and their lives in countless ways.” said PSU Provost Susan Jeffords. “Our commitment to Portland and to Oregon is that we’re here to be a part of the recovery. This is our COVID relief package.”
PSU also announced it is expanding eligibility for its “Four Years Free” program and offering discounted on-campus housing for eligible students. For more information visit www.pdx.edu.
